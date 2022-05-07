Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

