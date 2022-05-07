Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61…