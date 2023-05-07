Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likel…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partl…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…