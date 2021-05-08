Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.