Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

