Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likel…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partl…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…