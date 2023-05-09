Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.