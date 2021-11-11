Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

