Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.