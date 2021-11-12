Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
