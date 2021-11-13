Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.