Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.