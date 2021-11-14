Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.