Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbon…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect t…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.