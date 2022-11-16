Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.