Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix o…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. …