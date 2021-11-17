 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

