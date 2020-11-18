Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
