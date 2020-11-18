 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

