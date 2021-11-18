Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.