Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph.