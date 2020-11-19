Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.