Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.