Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.