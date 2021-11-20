Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.