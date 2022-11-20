Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
