Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.