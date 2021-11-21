Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.