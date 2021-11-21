Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
