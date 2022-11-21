Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperature…