Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.