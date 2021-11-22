Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
