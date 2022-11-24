Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
