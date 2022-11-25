Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
