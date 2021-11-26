 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News