Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
