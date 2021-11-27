Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

 Skip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

