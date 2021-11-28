Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.