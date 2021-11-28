 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News