Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

