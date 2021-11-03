Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
