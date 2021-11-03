 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News