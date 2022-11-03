 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News