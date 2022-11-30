Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.