Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

