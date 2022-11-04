Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.