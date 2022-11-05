 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News