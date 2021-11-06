Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
This evening in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…