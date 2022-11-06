Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
