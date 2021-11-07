Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.