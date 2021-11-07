 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News