Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
