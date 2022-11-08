Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.