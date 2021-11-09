Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…