Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.