Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temp…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.