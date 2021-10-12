Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You …
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temp…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F…