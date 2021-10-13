Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.